Church groups file suit against Trump immigration-raid policy

February 13, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: More than 25 religious groups, representing Christian and Jewish communities, have filed suit to block a Trump administration policy change that would allow immigration agents to conduct raids on churches without special authorization.

The suit argues that the prospect of immigration raids would discourage people from attending worship services. “We cannot worship freely if some of us are living in fear,” explained Episcopalian Bishop Sean Rowe, whose group is a party to the suit.

The plaintiffs represent Episcopalian, Presbyterian, Reform Jewish, Methodist, Unitarian, Mennonite, and African Methodist Episcopal communities, among others.

