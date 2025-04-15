Catholic World News

Missouri lawmaker: make Easter a federal holiday

April 15, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Senator Eric Schmitt, a Missouri Republican, has introduced legislation that would make Easter Sunday a federal holiday.

The senator explains that although a large majority of Americans celebrate Easter, “our current holiday schedule makes it way too difficult for families to celebrate together.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

