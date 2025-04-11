Catholic World News

Vatican notice on Carlo Acutis canonization: papal role uncertain

April 11, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has issued a notice to clerics who wish to concelebrate the Sunday Mass on April 27 at which Blessed Carlo Acutis will be canonized. The notice leaves unanswered the question of whether or not Pope Francis will be able to play any role in the ceremony.

