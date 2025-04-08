Catholic World News

Vatican spokesman: Pope’s surprise appearance shows importance of physical presence

April 08, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Reflecting on Pope Francis’s stunning appearance at the outdoor Mass for the Jubilee of the Sick, a leading Vatican spokesman said that “the Successor of Peter teaches us that nothing can ever really replace physical presence, being there.”

“Even in the time of virtual reality, in the time when we believe we can participate in everything from behind a computer screen, being physically present is very important,” said Andrea Tornielli, editorial director of the Dicastery for Communication.

Tornielli said that the papal appearance had two other “meanings”:

“for his first public appearance after being released from Gemelli Hospital, Pope Francis chose a Jubilee celebration that he feels particularly close to: one dedicated to the sick”

the “surprise appearance speaks to us of the pastor’s relationship with his flock and of the bishop with his people. Despite his convalescence, despite the doctors’ warnings, Pope Francis has not given up meeting with people, even though he is aware of the risks to his health this may entail.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

