Ailing Pope shocks pilgrims at Jubilee of the Sick by appearing at conclusion of Mass

April 07, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Jubilee of the Sick and Health Care Workers culminated on April 6 in Mass in St. Peter’s Square. Pope Francis shocked the estimated 20,000 pilgrims by appearing at the conclusion of the outdoor Mass; he sat in a wheelchair and wore a nasal cannula.

Archbishop Rino Fisichella, one of the two pro-prefects of the Dicastery for Evangelization, was the principal celebrant of the Mass and read aloud the homily, written by the Pope.

“Dear friends, let us not exclude from our lives those who are frail, as at times, sadly, a certain mentality does today,” the papal homily concluded. “Let us not banish suffering from our surroundings. On the contrary, let us turn it into an opportunity to grow together and to cultivate hope, thanks to the love that God first poured into our hearts (cf. Rom 5:5), the love that, above all things, remains forever (cf. 1 Cor 13:8-10, 13).”

