Influential Polish prelate retires

March 21, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Archbishop Stanisław Gądecki, 75, of Poznań, Poland. St. John Paul II had appointed him to the see in 2002.

The prelate led the Polish Episcopal Conference from 2014 to 2024. At the synod on the family, he advocated for the traditional teaching barring the reception of Holy Communion by those who have remarried outside the Church. Later, he was a critic of the German bishops’ synodal way.

Pope Francis appointed Bishop Zbigniew Zieliński, 60, of Koszalin-Kołobrzeg as Poznań’s new archbishop.

