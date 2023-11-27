Catholic World News

German bishops’ leader raps ‘unbrotherly’ Polish criticism

November 27, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Georg Bätzing of Limburg, the president of the German bishops’ conference, has reacted angrily to comments from his Polish counterpart about the German Synodal Path.

Bishop Bätzing said that Archbishop Stanislaw Gadecki of Poznan exhibited “unbrotherly behavior” when he wrote to Pope Francis to say that the German initiative endangered the unity of the Church. The German bishops’ leader said that Archbishop Gadecki was “enormously overstepping his authority” by making “false claims” about the Synodal Path.

Archbishop Gadecki recently told Catholic World Report that “the Church in Germany is in the greatest crisis since the Reformation.”

