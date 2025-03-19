Catholic World News

Vatican spokesman: As Europe, world race toward World War III, Pope pleads for diplomacy

March 19, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Reflecting on a recent letter by Pope Francis and remarks by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, a Vatican spokesman said that “the Pope has raised his voice once again—so similar to that of John the Baptist crying out in the desert—to reiterate that war devastates communities and the environment.”

“The world, including Europe, is rushing to rearm itself, ready to invest vast sums to fill arsenals that are already overflowing with weapons capable of destroying humanity ten times over,” said Andrea Tornielli, editorial director of the Dicastery for Communication. “The Successor of Peter, made fragile and weak by illness, does not refrain from showing us the way to stop the race toward the abyss of World War III.”

The Pope “invites us to disarm, first and foremost, words and minds,” Tornielli continued. “Where simplified language, demonization of the opponent, polarization, and fake news seem to prevail, Pope Francis invites all people to engage in reflection, calmness, and an appreciation of the complexity of reality. Above all, he invites us to rediscover diplomacy.”

