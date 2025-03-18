Catholic World News

Pope says illness highlights the absurdity of war

March 18, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: During his illness, “war appears even more absurd,” Pope Francis has remarked.

In a letter to the editor of the Italian daily Corriere della Sera, written from his hospital room, the Pope says: “Human fragility has the power to make us more lucid about what endures and what passes, what brings life and what kills.” In that light, he wrote, the need for disarmament appears clear, as does the need for “new vitality and credibility” in international peace-keeping bodies.

The Pope’s letter was a response to Luciano Fontana, the editor of Corriere della Sera, thanking him for his support during the Pope’s illness.

