Cardinal Parolin: Holy See displeased by European rearmament plan, backs Russia-Ukraine talks

March 19, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking with reporters at an event at the Moroccan embassy, Cardinal Pietro Parolin said that the Holy See “cannot be pleased” with the EU’s proposed $841-billion rearmament plan.

Noting that the Holy See has supported “general and controlled disarmament” since the First World War, the Pope’s Secretary of State asked, “When rearmament takes place, sooner or later, the weapons must be used, right?”

Cardinal Parolin also expressed support for talks between Russia and Ukraine, stating, “Since Ukraine has finally expressed its willingness, we hope that there will also be willingness from the other side to initiate this ceasefire.” Subsequent negotiations, he hopes, will “bring an end to the war and establish the just and lasting peace for which we have long hoped.”

