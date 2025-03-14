Catholic World News

Seminarian killed in crossfire as Nigerian police rescue priest

March 14, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: As Nigerian police rescued an abducted priest, a seminarian who was kidnapped with him was killed in the crossfire.

Father Philip Ekeli and the seminarian, Peter Andrew, were kidnapped on March 2 during an attack on a parish in Edo State (map).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

