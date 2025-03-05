Catholic World News

Priest, seminarian kidnapped in Nigeria

March 05, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A priest and seminarian were kidnapped from a parish in Nigeria’s Edo State (map) on the night of March 2.

“During the attack, one of the kidnappers was killed by the security guards of the Catholic church after a firefight with the perpetrators,” the Fides news agency reported. “Despite the intervention of the security guards, the priest [Father Philip Ekeli] and the seminarian [Peter Andrew] were captured and taken to the bush.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

