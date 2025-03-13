Catholic World News

Curial officials hear meditations on rebirth

March 13, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Vatican News has published summaries of the meditations preached to officials of the Roman Curia during their Lenten spiritual exercises.

Following meditations on eternal life and judgment and on death, Father Roberto Pasolini, OFM Cap, the Preacher of the Papal Household, devoted his fifth meditation to “dying or living” and his sixth meditation to “rebirth.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

