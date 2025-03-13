Catholic World News

Judge sends USCCB refugee program lawsuit to federal claims court

March 13, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a victory for the Trump administration, a federal district court judge remanded the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ lawsuit over the loss of refugee program funding to the Court of Federal Claims.

Last month, the bishops’ conference filed suit against the administration, challenging the suspension of funding for the bishops’ refugee-resettlement programs. The lawsuit seeks restoration of the funding and reimbursement for costs already incurred by the USCCB before funding was suspended.

Judge Trevor McFadden, a Trump appointee, ruled on March 11 that “the conference asks the court to order the government to cancel the termination, pay money due, and reinstate the contracts. That is something this court lacks the power to do.”

Judge McFadden had earlier declined to issue a temporary restraining order that would have immediately restored the funding. The Trump administration subsequently cancelled the government’s refugee-resettlement contracts with the bishops’ conference—a step beyond the initial suspension of funding.

