US bishops’ conference sues Trump administration over refugee funding

February 19, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The US Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration, challenging the suspension of funding for the bishops’ refugee-resettlement programs.

The lawsuit argues that the abrupt cutoff in funding is “unlawful and harmful to newly arrived refugees,” and demands that the government “uphold its legal and moral obligations.”

USCCB officials are seeking restoration of the resettlement programs, and repayment for costs that they say were already incurred by the USCCB before funding was suspended.

