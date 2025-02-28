Catholic World News

Trump administration cancels USCCB refugee programs

February 28, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Trump administration has officially cancelled contracts with the US Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) for refugee-resettlement services.

Since 1980 the USCCB has provided refugee services, under federal contracts that rose dramatically during the Biden administration. The Trump administration announced that the services were no longer a priority.

