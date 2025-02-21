Catholic World News

In setback for USCCB, judge declines to reinstate refugee resettlement program funding

February 21, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Responding to the US bishops’ lawsuit against the Trump administration over refugee resettlement funding, a federal judge has declined to issue a temporary restraining order that would have immediately restored the funding.

Judge Trevor McFadden, a Trump appointee, described his ruling as “very tentative” and scheduled a hearing for February 28.

The Hill reported that the bishops’ conference maintains that “the State Department owes the USCCB $13 million in outstanding payments, and since its funding was frozen, more than $11 million has been accrued due to the conference’s ‘moral obligation’ to continue providing support” to refugees.

