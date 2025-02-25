Catholic World News

Are lawyers, not bishops, setting diocesan policies?

February 25, 2025

» Continue to this story on First Things

CWN Editor's Note: In the wake of the sex-abuse scandal, writes Michael Mazza for First Things, “It seems that civil lawyers and risk managers, not bishops, are often running the show” in American dioceses.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!