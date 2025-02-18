Catholic World News

Federal judge halts Trump’s cutoff of federal funds for ‘gender-affirming care’ for minors

February 18, 2025

» Continue to this story on Religion Clause

CWN Editor's Note: A federal district court has halted the enforcement of a presidential executive order that blocked the federal funding of institutions that perform so-called “gender-affirming care” on minors: that is, puberty blockers and other chemical and surgical interventions.

Judge Brendan Hurson, a Biden appointee, wrote the decision.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!