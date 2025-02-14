Catholic World News

Pope Francis hospitalized for bronchitis treatment, Vatican says

February 14, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican press office announced on the morning of February 14 that the Pope is being “admitted to the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic [hospital] for necessary diagnostic tests and to continue hospital treatment for his ongoing bronchitis.”

The Pope was unable to read his prepared remarks at his general audience on February 12, turning the text over to an aide to be read aloud.

The Pope held private audiences Friday morning, February 14, but reportedly had difficulty breathing, and the Vatican announced after his scheduled appointments that he would be admitted to the hospital. All his appointments for the next three days have been cancelled.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

