Lingering bronchitis curbs Pope’s talk at audience

February 12, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis once again was unable to read his prepared remarks at his public audience on February 12, turning the text over to an aide to be read aloud.

In brief spoken remarks the Pope said that he had hoped to read the full address, but “with my bronchitis, I cannot. I hope that next time I can.” He did speak on his own at the conclusion of the audience, offering a prayer for peace, although his breathing was labored.

Pope Francis has been suffering for a few weeks with breathing difficulties, which he attributes to bronchitis, a recurring condition.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

