Catholic World News

Work for human fraternity, Pope tweets on anniversary of document’s signing

February 05, 2025

» Continue to this story on @Pontifex

CWN Editor's Note: Six years after Pope Francis and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar signed the Document on Human Fraternity in Abu Dhabi, the Pontiff encouraged people to act more fraternally to one another.

“Our heavenly Father wants us to accept one another as brothers and sisters of a single family and to work for a future together with others, not against them,” the Pope tweeted on February 4. “True wealth lies in people and in good relationships with others. #HumanFraternity”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!