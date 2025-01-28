Catholic World News

‘Impossible to imagine Iraq without Christians,’ Pope writes

January 28, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a preface written for a new book about Christianity in Iraq, Pope Francis writes that “it is impossible to imagine Iraq without Christians.”

The Pope underlined the historic importance of Christianity in Iraq, and the importance of peaceful cooperation across religious lines, in his preface for The Christian Heritage in Iraq, by German theologian Matthias Kopp.

