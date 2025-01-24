Catholic World News

New prefect for Dicastery for Inter-Religious Dialogue

January 24, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has named Cardinal George Jacob Koovakad as prefect of the Dicastery for Inter-Religious Dialogue.

A native of India, Cardinal Koovakad had been serving as the coordinator for papal foreign travel. He will continue to serve in that role.

Cardinal Koovakad—who was raised to the College of Cardinals by Pope Francis in December—succeeds the late Cardinal Miguel Guixot, who died in December at the age of 72.

