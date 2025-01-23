Catholic World News

‘We do not pray to win the war, but to obtain peace,’ DR Congo bishops’ spokesman says

January 23, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The justice minister of the Democratic Republic of the Congo has asked religious communities to join in prayer on February 9 for an army victory in conflicts in the eastern part of the nation.

“The Catholic Church has no problem praying, but it does so in its own way,” responded Msgr. Donatien Nshole, the secretary general of the Congolese National Episcopal Conference (CENCO). “We do not pray to win the war, but to obtain peace.”

The comment comes less than a month after Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo of Kinshasa, the nation’s leading prelate, strongly criticized the government in his Christmas message.

The Central African nation of 115.4 million (map) is 95% Christian (51% Catholic), with 2% adhering to ethnic religions. Pope Francis made an apostolic journey there in 2023.

