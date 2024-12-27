Catholic World News

Cardinal Ambongo rips Congo government in Christmas message

December 27, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo of Kinshasa strongly criticized the government of the Democratic Republic of Congo in a Christmas message, saying that the country’s people are living in “hellish conditions” because of abject poverty and a bloody civil war.

Cardinal Ambongo has challenged the leadership of President Felix Tshisekedi in the past, saying that the government is both corrupt and ineffective in addressing the nation’s poverty and ending the civil war. His public statements have made him a target for government prosecutors, who have investigated him for “seditious comments.”

