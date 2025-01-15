Catholic World News

USCCB announces pro-life novena

January 15, 2025

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: 9 Days for Life, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ annual pro-life novena, begins on January 16.

“The overarching intention of the novena is the end to abortion,” the bishops’ conference said in a statement. “Each daily prayer intention highlights a related topic and is accompanied by a reflection, educational information, and suggested daily actions.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!