Nigerian kidnappings continue: two nuns abducted

January 09, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Two women religious have been kidnapped in southeastern Nigeria.

Sisters Grace Mariette Okoli and Vincentia Maria Nwankwo, members of the Congregation of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, were captured on the road as they returned from a meeting on January 7.

