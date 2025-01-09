Catholic World News

Los Angeles fire destroys parish

January 09, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A Los Angeles-area wildfire has destroyed Corpus Christi Church in Pacific Palisades, according to the archdiocesan news agency.

At least 65 Catholic schools were closed on January 8 as a result of wildfires.

“Please keep praying for all those suffering in the wildfires sweeping through Southern California,” said Archbishop José Gomez.

