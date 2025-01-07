Catholic World News

Abortion was leading cause of deaths worldwide in 2024

January 07, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Abortion was the leading cause of deaths worldwide in 2024, new statistics show.

According to Worldometer, there were 45.1 million abortions in the year. That figure exceeds the number of deaths from cancer (8.2 million), AIDS (1.7 million), traffic accidents (1.35 million), and suicide (1.1 million)—combined.

