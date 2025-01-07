Catholic World News

Vocations grow in Burkina Faso despite terrorism

January 07, 2025

» Continue to this story on Aid to the Church in Need

CWN Editor's Note: Burkina Faso, a West African nation (map), has suffered a jihadist insurgency over the past decade. Priestly vocations, according to Aid to the Church in Need, have continued to grow, with one seminary reporting a rise in seminarians (from 254 to 281) over the past five years.

The West African nation of 23 million is 56% Muslim, 26% Christian (16% Catholic), and 17% ethnic religionist.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!