Pope names Cardinal McElroy new Archbishop of Washington

January 06, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has named Cardinal Robert McElroy of San Diego as the new Archbishop of Washington, DC, succeeding Cardinal Wilton Gregory, 77, who has held the position since 2019.

Cardinal McElroy, 70, was ordained a priest of the Archdiocese of San Francisco in 1980. He was appointed auxiliary bishop of San Francisco in 2010 and bishop of San Diego in 2015; Pope Francis created him a cardinal in 2022.

In January 2023, Cardinal McElroy called for “radical inclusion” for women and homosexuals—prompting criticism from Archbishop Samuel Aquila, Archbishop Joseph Naumann, and Bishop Thomas Paprocki, who later accused Cardinal McElroy of heresy.

Cardinal McElroy subsequently wrote that Catholic teaching on the grave nature of “all sexual sins” is a 17th-century innovation.

