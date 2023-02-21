Catholic World News

‘A better way forward’: Bishop Paprocki responds to Cardinal Robert McElroy

February 21, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “Much ink has been spilled about Cardinal Robert McElroy’s January 24th piece in America on synodality and inclusion,” writes Bishop Thomas John Paprocki of Springfield (IL). “Less attention has been paid to Cardinal McElroy’s follow up interview (Feb 3, 2023), also in America, in which his views on sexual immorality were more explicit and, unfortunately, more concerning.”



“It is important to recognize and identify what Cardinal McElroy is attempting to do here: he is seeking to revive the discredited theological notion of the ‘fundamental option’ that became popular in the 1960s,” Bishop Paprocki explained. “Pope St. John Paul II addressed the erroneous notion of fundamental option theory in his 1993 encyclical letter Veritatis Splendor in paragraphs 65-70.”

