Cardinal McElroy on ‘radical inclusion’ for LGBT people, women, and others in the Church

January 25, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “The question of the ordination of women to the priesthood will be one of the most difficult questions confronting the international synods in 2023 and 2024,” Cardinal Robert McElroy of San Diego writes in an essay for the Jesuit periodical America. “The Church should move toward admitting women to the diaconate, not only for reasons of inclusion but because women permanent deacons could provide critically important ministries, talents and perspectives.”



“The effect of the tradition that all sexual acts outside of marriage constitute objectively grave sin has been to focus the Christian moral life disproportionately upon sexual activity,” he added. “Sexual activity, while profound, does not lie at the heart of this hierarchy [of truths]. Yet in pastoral practice we have placed it at the very center of our structures of exclusion from the Eucharist. This should change.”

