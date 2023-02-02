Catholic World News

Archbishop Aquila responds to Cardinal McElroy’s article on ‘radical inclusion’

February 02, 2023

» Continue to this story on Catholic World Report

CWN Editor's Note: Responding to an article by Cardinal Robert McElroy of San Diego, Archbishop Samuel of Aquila of Denver writes that “Cardinal McElroy’s reflection paints the Church as an institution that harms due to its incapacity to welcome everyone into full participation in the life of the Church.”



“According to His Eminence, the Church categorically discriminates, but did not Jesus himself put demands on his disciples which distinguished them from those who did not respond to the radical and costly call of the Gospel?”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!