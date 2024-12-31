Catholic World News

Priest in India summoned to court for ‘pulpit abuse’

December 31, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A priest of the Diocese of Kollam (Quilon) in India has been summoned to court after a parishioner lodged a complaint that the priest defamed him in a 2019 homily.

Father Joseph Kadavil was a parish priest in Thalamukil when the alleged incident occurred, Matters India reported. He is now assigned to a different parish.

