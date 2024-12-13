Catholic World News

Bishop appointed for troubled Argentine diocese

December 13, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has named Auxiliary Bishop Ernesto Giobando, SJ, of Buenos Aires as bishop of Mar del Plata, Argentina—the third bishop appointed to the see in the past year.

In November 2023, Pope Francis appointed Auxiliary Bishop José María Baliña of Buenos Aires as bishop of Mar del Plata, Argentina’s fifth-largest city. Bishop Baliña resigned three weeks later, citing retinal operations.

In December 2023, Pope Francis appointed Auxiliary Bishop Gustavo Larrazabal, CMF of San Juan de Cuyo as the bishop of Mar del Plata. He, too, resigned a month later, and the Pontiff appointed Bishop Giobando as apostolic administrator.

Also, in May 2024, Archbishop Gabriel Antonio Mestre—who was bishop of Mar del Plata from 2017 to 2023— resigned from his new position at the Pope’s request. Archbishop Mestre said that he resigned at the Pontiff’s request “after confronting some different perceptions with what happened in the Diocese of Mar del Plata from November 2023 to the present.”

