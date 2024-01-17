Catholic World News

Argentine bishop resigns, 3 days before installation

January 17, 2024

Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Bishop Gustavo Larrazabal, CMF, as bishop of Mar del Plata (Argentina), just three days before his scheduled installation. The Pontiff had appointed Bishop Larrazabal, auxiliary bishop of San Juan de Cuyo, to his new position in December.

The Holy See Press Office gave no reason for the bishop’s resignation, but indicated he will remain auxiliary bishop of San Juan de Cuyo.

The Pope appointed Bishop Ernesto Giobando, SJ, a Buenos Aires auxiliary bishop, as the apostolic administrator of Mar del Plata until a new bishop is named.

