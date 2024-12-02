Catholic World News

Council of Cardinals meeting this week

December 02, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Council of Cardinals is meeting at the Vatican this week, under the leadership of Pope Francis.

The Vatican has not disclosed the topics to be discussed by the Council. At its most recent meeting, in June, the Council heard presentations on economics, canon law, and the protection of minors, and also discussed world conflicts.

Originally created to advise the Pontiff on the restructuring of the Roman Curia—a process that was completed with the promulgation of Praedicate Evangelium in March 2022—the Council of Cardinals has remained in place as an advisory body without specific responsibilities.

