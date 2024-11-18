Catholic World News

Priest in Belarus faces treason trial; reasons unclear

November 18, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A Catholic priest will face trial in Belarus next week on charges of state treason. The government has not explained the charge.

Father Henryk Akalatovich, a Polish-born priest who is now a citizen of Belarus, was serving as a pastor in Minsk at the time of his arrest last November. He will have been imprisoned for more than a year when his trial begins on November 25.

