Renewed papal appeal for UN climate change conference

November 15, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Echoing comments made on November 10, Pope Francis has again expressed his hopes for COP29, the annual United Nations Climate Change Conference.

“I hope COP29 may demonstrate that the international community is ready to look beyond their own preferences to focus on the good of humanity and our common home, which God has entrusted to our care and responsibility,” he tweeted.

In a message to the conference, which began in Azerbaijan on November 10, Pope Francis stressed the urgency of the climate issue.

