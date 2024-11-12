Catholic World News

Pontiff hopes UN climate change conference will make ‘effective contribution’

November 12, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis expressed hope that COP29, the annual United Nations Climate Change Conference, will “make an effective contribution for the protection of our common home.”

The Pontiff made his brief remarks about the UN conference, which is taking place in Azerbaijan, at the conclusion of his November 10 Angelus address. The Vatican newspaper trumpeted his remarks as the leading front-page story in its November 11 edition.

The Pope also recalled the third anniversary of the Laudato Si’ Action Platform, named after his 2015 encyclical letter, and thanked “those who work in support of this initiative.”

