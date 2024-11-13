Catholic World News

Pope stresses urgency of climate issue

November 13, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: “The scientific data available to us do not allow any further delay and make it clear that the preservation of creation is one of the most urgent issues of our time,” Pope Francis said in a message to a UN conference on climate change.

The Pope warned of “growing disillusionment with multilateral institutions” regarding climate change. He charged: “Selfishness—individual, national, and of power groups—feeds a climate of mistrust and division.”

While demanding action to address man-made climate change, the Pontiff called for “solutions that do not further undermine the development and adaptive capacity of many countries that are already burdened with crippling economic debt.” He repeated his plea for wealthy nations to “forgive the debts of countries that will never be able to repay them.”

