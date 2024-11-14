Catholic World News

At Vatican conference, speakers call for more decisive episcopal action against abuse

November 14, 2024

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: Speakers at a conference on safeguarding in the Church in Europe, organized by the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors, called upon bishops to take more decisive action against sexual abuse.

Cardinal Seán O’Malley, the commission’s president, called for “strong leadership in taking the necessary actions to, as best possible, prevent any occurrence of abuse in the future.”

Teresa Devlin, former CEO of the National Board for Safeguarding Children in the Catholic Church in Ireland, asked bishops and religious superiors to “show your leadership” because “it is the right thing to do.”

“We cannot be defensive,” she added. “We’re trying to create in our leaders a strength that knows that their primary focus is to safeguard children, to care for those who have been harmed, to assess risk to children and then to ensure that the Church is cared for.”

In a letter to conference participants, Pope Francis underlined the “vital mission” of preventing abuse.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!