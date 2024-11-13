Catholic World News

Pope underlines ‘vital mission’ of preventing abuse

November 13, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: In a brief letter to participants in a conference on protection of children and vulnerable people from abuse, Pope Francis underlined the importance of their “vital mission,” and underlined “our Christian vocation to be peacemakers and to care for our brothers and sisters in need.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!