Guam archdiocese sells headquarters

November 11, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Agana in Guam has reached an agreement to sell its chancery building to the government, raising $2.3 million to help escape from bankruptcy.

The Agana archdiocese was driven into bankruptcy by almost 300 sex-abuse claims against clergy, most notably including the former Archbishop Anthony Apuron, who was removed from office in 2019 amid multiple complaints.

