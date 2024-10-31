Catholic World News

For 15th time, Pope raises Buenos Aires priest to the episcopate

October 31, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has named Father Fernando Daniel Rodríguez, a 53-year-old priest of the Archdiocese of Buenos Aires, the auxiliary bishop of Lomas de Zamora.

During his 11-year reign, Pope Francis previously appointed 14 Buenos Aires priests as bishops and raised an additional six of his former auxiliary bishops to the status of ordinaries. The Pope was Archbishop of Buenos Aires from 1998 to 2013.

