3 young Buenos Aires priests named bishops

June 20, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has named three priests of the Archdiocese of Buenos Aires as auxiliary bishops of the same archdiocese. The three, all 50 or under, were ordained priests in 2006, 2007, and 2009, when Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio, SJ was archbishop.

During his 11-year reign, Pope Francis has appointed 14 Buenos Aires priests as bishops and has raised an additional four from the status of auxiliary bishops to ordinaries. Fathers Sergio Iván Dornelles, Pedro Bernardo Cannavó, and Alejandro Daniel Pardo are the first three who were ordained priests during Cardinal Bergoglio’s 15-year tenure as archbishop (1998-2013).

With the appointments, the Archdiocese of Buenos Aires, which has 2.8 million Catholics, will have seven active auxiliary bishops. In contrast, the Archdiocese of Milan, with 4.9 million Catholics, has three active auxiliary bishops, and the Archdiocese of Lagos, with 3.3 million Catholics, has no auxiliary bishops.

