Pakistani Christian father jailed after daughter abducted, forced to marry, convert to Islam

October 29, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A Pakistani Christian father was jailed after his 13-year-old daughter was kidnapped and forced to marry and convert to Islam.

The appalling miscarriage of justice in Multan, a city of 1.8 million, was “possible because of the complicity of local authorities and the imam who facilitated the conversion,” according to AsiaNews, the news agency of the Pontifical Institute for Foreign Missions.

