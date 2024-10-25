Catholic World News

Pope welcomes Vatican Library exhibit on Sts. Bonaventure, Thomas Aquinas

October 25, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In a message introducing a new exhibit at the Vatican Apostolic Library, featuring the work of Sts. Bonaventure and Thomas Aquinas, Pope Francis said: “Truly these holy teachers teach us to look towards eternal happiness as the supreme fruit of wisdom, knowledge, and charity, urging us to become pilgrims in faith.”

